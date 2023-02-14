Who's Playing

Missouri @ Auburn

Current Records: Missouri 19-6; Auburn 17-8

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between the Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Neville Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 109 points combined.

Auburn came up short against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday, falling 77-69. Auburn's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Wendell Green Jr., who had 24 points, and guard K.D. Johnson, who had 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Mizzou skirted by the Tennessee Volunteers 86-85 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard DeAndre Gholston with 0:01 remaining. Mizzou's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Sean East II led the charge as he had 17 points.

Auburn is now 17-8 while Mizzou sits at 19-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Auburn have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 16th in college basketball. But Mizzou comes into the game boasting the 22nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.20%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn have won seven out of their last ten games against Missouri.