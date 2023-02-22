Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Auburn

Current Records: Ole Miss 10-17; Auburn 18-9

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels haven't won a matchup against the Auburn Tigers since Feb. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Ole Miss and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Neville Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Rebels came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 69-61. Despite the defeat, Ole Miss got a solid performance out of forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Auburn as they fell 67-65 to the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Auburn had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Wendell Green Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-14 shooting.

The Rebels are now 10-17 while the Tigers sit at 18-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ole Miss has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Auburn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.20%, which places them 11th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ole Miss have won eight out of their last 15 games against Auburn.