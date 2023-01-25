Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Auburn

Current Records: Texas A&M 13-6; Auburn 16-3

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies are 6-2 against the #15 Auburn Tigers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. A&M's road trip will continue as they head to Neville Arena at 9 p.m. ET to face off against the Tigers. The teams split their matchups last year, with Auburn winning the first 75-58 at home and the Aggies taking the second 67-62.

A&M came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 76-67. Guard Tyrece Radford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points.

Meanwhile, Auburn strolled past the South Carolina Gamecocks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 81-66. Among those leading the charge for Auburn was forward Johni Broome, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards. Broome's performance made up for a slower game against the LSU Tigers last week. Broome's points were the most he has had all year.

The Aggies are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-1 ATS in away games but only 12-7 all in all.

A&M is now 13-6 while the Tigers sit at 16-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: A&M have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.60%, which places them 25th in college basketball. But Auburn is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them eighth in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Auburn a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas A&M have won six out of their last eight games against Auburn.