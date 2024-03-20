Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Alabama A&M 10-21, Austin Peay 17-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Austin Peay Governors are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at F&M Bank Arena in a SWAC postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Alabama A&M probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against Alcorn State. The Bulldogs fell 72-65 to the Tigers on Friday. Alabama A&M has struggled against Texas So. recently, as their match on Friday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Lorenzo Downey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayland Randall, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Austin Peay's good fortune finally ran out last Sunday. They fell just short of the Hatters by a score of 94-91. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Sai Witt, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Dezi Jones was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 11 assists.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 11-22. As for the Governors, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-15.

Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Alabama A&M came up short against Austin Peay in their previous meeting back in December of 2018, falling 73-61. Can Alabama A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Austin Peay is a big 12.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Governors as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Austin Peay has won both of the games they've played against Alabama A&M in the last 7 years.