Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 7-13, Austin Peay 9-10

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. ET

F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Austin Peay Governors and the Cent. Arkansas Bears are set to tip at 5:15 p.m. ET on January 20th at F&M Bank Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Austin Peay ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They had just enough and edged the Lions out 83-80.

Lipscomb typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Cent. Arkansas proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Bisons by a score of 96-86. The win made it back-to-back wins for Cent. Arkansas.

The Governors' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.3 points per game. As for the Bears, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-13 record this season.

Looking forward to Saturday, Austin Peay is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Austin Peay came up short against Cent. Arkansas when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 76-69. Will Austin Peay have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Austin Peay is a big 9.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Austin Peay and Cent. Arkansas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.