Halftime Report

Austin Peay is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 40-31 lead against Eastern Kentucky.

Austin Peay entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Eastern Kentucky hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 8-9, Austin Peay 6-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at F&M Bank Arena. The Governors have the home-court advantage, but the Colonels are expected to win by three points.

The experts predicted Eastern Kentucky would be headed in after a victory, but Jacksonville made sure that didn't happen. Eastern Kentucky took an 82-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of Jacksonville on Saturday.

Even though they lost, Eastern Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in ten consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 67-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Queens.

Eastern Kentucky now has a losing record at 8-9. As for Austin Peay, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-11.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Eastern Kentucky has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Eastern Kentucky came up short against Austin Peay in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 83-79. Can Eastern Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a 3-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.