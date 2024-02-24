Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Lipscomb 17-11, Austin Peay 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Lipscomb Bisons and the Austin Peay Governors are set to tip at 5:15 p.m. ET on February 24th at F&M Bank Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, the Bisons didn't have too much trouble with the Bears on the road as they won 85-68.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay waltzed into their match on Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They walked away with an 87-79 win over the Lions.

The Bisons' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-11. As for the Governors, their win bumped their record up to 15-13.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lipscomb haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 8.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lipscomb was able to grind out a solid win over the Governors when the teams last played back in January, winning 91-77. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lipscomb since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Austin Peay.