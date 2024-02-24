Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Lipscomb 17-11, Austin Peay 15-13

What to Know

Austin Peay will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5:15 p.m. ET at F&M Bank Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Austin Peay came tearing into Saturday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 87-79.

Meanwhile, the Bisons didn't have too much trouble with the Bears on the road on Saturday as they won 85-68.

The Governors' win bumped their record up to 15-13. As for the Bisons, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Austin Peay haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Austin Peay and the Bisons pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Lipscomb is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-7-1 against the spread).

Lipscomb is a slight 1-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Lipscomb has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Austin Peay.