Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Morehead State 4-3, Austin Peay 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

What to Know

Morehead State and Austin Peay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. The Morehead State Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at F&M Bank Arena. Morehead State is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Morehead State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat the Eagles 94-53 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, as Morehead State did.

Meanwhile, the Governors found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 78-58 punch to the gut against the Mountaineers on Sunday.

The Eagles now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Governors, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Morehead State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Austin Peay is a slight 1-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

Series History

Austin Peay and Morehead State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.