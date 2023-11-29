Who's Playing
Morehead State Eagles @ Austin Peay Governors
Current Records: Morehead State 4-3, Austin Peay 3-4
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.27
What to Know
Morehead State and Austin Peay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. The Morehead State Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at F&M Bank Arena. Morehead State is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
Morehead State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat the Eagles 94-53 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, as Morehead State did.
Meanwhile, the Governors found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 78-58 punch to the gut against the Mountaineers on Sunday.
The Eagles now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Governors, they now have a losing record at 3-4.
Morehead State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.
Odds
Austin Peay is a slight 1-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 131.5 points.
Series History
Austin Peay and Morehead State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Morehead State 77 vs. Austin Peay 52
- Jan 08, 2022 - Morehead State 66 vs. Austin Peay 55
- Feb 06, 2021 - Morehead State 75 vs. Austin Peay 74
- Feb 27, 2020 - Austin Peay 67 vs. Morehead State 58
- Mar 07, 2019 - Austin Peay 95 vs. Morehead State 81
- Feb 16, 2019 - Austin Peay 73 vs. Morehead State 70
- Jan 05, 2019 - Austin Peay 81 vs. Morehead State 67
- Jan 27, 2018 - Austin Peay 92 vs. Morehead State 76
- Jan 19, 2017 - Morehead State 89 vs. Austin Peay 82
- Jan 27, 2016 - Morehead State 75 vs. Austin Peay 65