Ohio Bobcats @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Ohio 6-4, Austin Peay 6-7

Ohio has enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Austin Peay Governors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at F&M Bank Arena. Austin Peay took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on Ohio, who comes in off a win.

Ohio scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 108-28 win over the Yellow Jackets. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Ohio has managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Austin Peay's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 65-64 to the Hilltoppers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Austin Peay in their matchups with Western Kentucky: they've now lost five in a row.

The Bobcats' victory bumped their record up to 6-4. As for the Governors, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Ohio is a 4-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.