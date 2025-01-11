Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Queens 10-6, Austin Peay 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Queens Royals and the Austin Peay Governors are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at F&M Bank Arena. The Governors are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Royals in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Austin Peay is hoping to do what Lipscomb couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Queens' winning streak, which now stands at three games. Queens narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Lipscomb 75-73.

Queens smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lipscomb only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Austin Peay last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Western Georgia. The Governors have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Queens has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for Austin Peay, their loss dropped their record down to 6-10.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Queens has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Queens' sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Queens couldn't quite finish off Austin Peay in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 and fell 79-76. Can Queens avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Austin Peay is a slight 1-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Queens has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Austin Peay.