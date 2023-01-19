Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Bellarmine 8-11; Austin Peay 8-11

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Knights and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Winfield Dunn Center. Bellarmine should still be riding high after a big victory, while Austin Peay will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything went Bellarmine's way against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles this past Saturday as they made off with a 61-41 win.

Meanwhile, the contest between Austin Peay and the Lipscomb Bisons this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Austin Peay falling 86-72.

Austin Peay's loss took them down to 8-11 while Bellarmine's win pulled them up to 8-11. A win for the Governors would reverse both their bad luck and Bellarmine's good luck. We'll see if Austin Peay manages to pull off that tough task or if the Knights keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.