Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 12-8; Austin Peay 8-12

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Winfield Dunn Center at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between the Colonels and the Lipscomb Bisons on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Eastern Kentucky falling 75-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Austin Peay Governors lost to the Bellarmine Knights at home by a decisive 56-45 margin.

Eastern Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Austin Peay when the teams previously met two seasons ago, sneaking past 70-67. Eastern Kentucky's win shoved Austin Peay out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Austin Peay have won five out of their last nine games against Eastern Kentucky.