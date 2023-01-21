Who's Playing
Eastern Kentucky @ Austin Peay
Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 12-8; Austin Peay 8-12
What to Know
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Winfield Dunn Center at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The game between the Colonels and the Lipscomb Bisons on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Eastern Kentucky falling 75-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, the Austin Peay Governors lost to the Bellarmine Knights at home by a decisive 56-45 margin.
Eastern Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Austin Peay when the teams previously met two seasons ago, sneaking past 70-67. Eastern Kentucky's win shoved Austin Peay out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Austin Peay have won five out of their last nine games against Eastern Kentucky.
- Mar 04, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 70 vs. Austin Peay 67
- Feb 04, 2021 - Austin Peay 94 vs. Eastern Kentucky 79
- Jan 02, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 80 vs. Austin Peay 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - Austin Peay 93 vs. Eastern Kentucky 85
- Feb 28, 2019 - Eastern Kentucky 82 vs. Austin Peay 80
- Jan 03, 2019 - Austin Peay 93 vs. Eastern Kentucky 75
- Jan 25, 2018 - Austin Peay 90 vs. Eastern Kentucky 84
- Feb 01, 2017 - Austin Peay 83 vs. Eastern Kentucky 81
- Jan 02, 2016 - Eastern Kentucky 79 vs. Austin Peay 70