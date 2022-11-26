Who's Playing

Howard @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Howard 3-5; Austin Peay 3-3

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors will take on the Howard Bison at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Winfield Dunn Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like the Governors got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 79-65 fall against the Bucknell Bison on Tuesday.

As for Howard, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 96-73 walloping at the Belmont Bruins' hands on Monday. Guard Elijah Hawkins (15 points) and guard Marcus Dockery (15 points) were the top scorers for Howard.

The losses put the Governors at 3-3 and Howard at 3-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Austin Peay has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Howard has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.60% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Austin Peay won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.