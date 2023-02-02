Who's Playing

Liberty @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Liberty 18-5; Austin Peay 8-15

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Austin Peay and the Liberty Flames will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Winfield Dunn Center. Liberty will be strutting in after a win while the Governors will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Austin Peay ended up a good deal behind the Jacksonville State Gamecocks when they played on Saturday, losing 70-53.

Meanwhile, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty enjoyed a cozy 74-57 victory over the Eagles.

Austin Peay is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

The Governors are now 8-15 while the Flames sit at 18-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Austin Peay has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Liberty's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the fifth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 57.9. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a big 15-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Austin Peay won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.