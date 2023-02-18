Who's Playing

North Florida @ Austin Peay

Current Records: North Florida 12-15; Austin Peay 8-20

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the North Florida Ospreys and the Austin Peay Governors will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Winfield Dunn Center. North Florida will be strutting in after a victory while Austin Peay will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Ospreys proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Lipscomb 114-111.

Speaking of close games: Austin Peay was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 60-56 to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Florida is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on North Florida's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Ospreys' victory brought them up to 12-15 while the Governors' defeat pulled them down to 8-20. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Florida is 353rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.7 on average. Austin Peay has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Odds

The Ospreys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Florida have won three out of their last four games against Austin Peay.