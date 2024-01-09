Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Akron 10-4, Ball State 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Akron Zips and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 9th at John E. Worthen Arena. Despite being away, Akron is looking at a seven-point advantage in the spread.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Akron proved on Friday. They strolled past the Falcons with points to spare, taking the game 83-67. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 7:25 mark of the first half, when Akron was facing a 31-17 deficit.

Akron can attribute much of their success to Enrique Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. Freeman hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for four straight games. Shammah Scott was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, Ball State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-65 loss to the Chippewas. Ball State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Ball State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Zips pushed their record up to 10-4 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 21.67 points. As for the Cardinals, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6.

Akron didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Ball State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 87-83 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Akron since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Akron is a solid 7-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Akron has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.