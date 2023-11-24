Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-3, Ball State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions will head out on the road to face off against the Ball State Cardinals at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at John E. Worthen Arena. Arkansas Pine Bluff might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Tuesday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Arkansas Pine Bluff found out the hard way. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 86-67 punch to the gut against the Golden Gophers. That's two games in a row now that Arkansas Pine Bluff has lost by exactly 19 points.

The losing side was boosted by Rashad Williams, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals didn't have too much trouble with the Spartans at home on Tuesday as they won 75-58. The victory was just what Ball State needed coming off of a 74-50 defeat in their prior match.

This is the second loss in a row for the Golden Lions and nudges their season record down to 3-3. As for the Cardinals, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Ball State is a big 10-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cardinals slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Ball State

Ethan Brittain-Watts: Game-Time Decision (Leg)

Injury Report for Arkansas Pine Bluff

No Injury Information