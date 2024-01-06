Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Central Michigan 5-8, Ball State 8-5

After three games on the road, Ball State is heading back home. The Ball State Cardinals and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Cardinals came up short against the Golden Flashes and fell 82-69.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Central Michigan last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-64 to the Bulls. Central Michigan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cardinals' defeat dropped their record down to 8-5. As for the Chippewas, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Ball State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've only made 30.2% of their threes per game this season. Given Ball State's sizeable advantage in that area, Central Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Ball State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Central Michigan against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-8 ATS record can't hold a candle to Ball State's 7-4.

Ball State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Ball State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.