Central Michigan Chippewas @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Central Michigan 5-8, Ball State 8-5

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

After three games on the road, Ball State is heading back home. The Ball State Cardinals and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals came up short against the Golden Flashes and fell 82-69.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Central Michigan on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-64 to the Bulls. Central Michigan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cardinals' defeat dropped their record down to 8-5. As for the Chippewas, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Ball State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've only made 30.2% of their threes per game this season. Given Ball State's sizeable advantage in that area, Central Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ball State was able to grind out a solid win over Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 65-51. Will Ball State repeat their success, or does Central Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ball State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.