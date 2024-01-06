Who's Playing
Central Michigan Chippewas @ Ball State Cardinals
Current Records: Central Michigan 5-8, Ball State 8-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
What to Know
After three games on the road, Ball State is heading back home. The Ball State Cardinals and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals came up short against the Golden Flashes and fell 82-69.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Central Michigan on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-64 to the Bulls. Central Michigan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Cardinals' defeat dropped their record down to 8-5. As for the Chippewas, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-8.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Ball State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've only made 30.2% of their threes per game this season. Given Ball State's sizeable advantage in that area, Central Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.
Ball State was able to grind out a solid win over Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 65-51. Will Ball State repeat their success, or does Central Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Ball State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.
- Feb 07, 2023 - Ball State 65 vs. Central Michigan 51
- Feb 08, 2022 - Central Michigan 89 vs. Ball State 85
- Feb 27, 2021 - Ball State 97 vs. Central Michigan 91
- Mar 03, 2020 - Ball State 85 vs. Central Michigan 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Central Michigan 71 vs. Ball State 66
- Feb 23, 2019 - Central Michigan 64 vs. Ball State 57
- Jan 19, 2019 - Ball State 83 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Feb 27, 2018 - Central Michigan 75 vs. Ball State 51
- Jan 16, 2018 - Ball State 82 vs. Central Michigan 76
- Feb 18, 2017 - Ball State 109 vs. Central Michigan 100