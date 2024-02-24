Halftime Report

A win for Ball State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 27-26 lead against Eastern Michigan.

If Ball State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-13 in no time. On the other hand, Eastern Michigan will have to make due with a 10-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 10-16, Ball State 13-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Michigan is 2-8 against the Cardinals since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Worthen Arena. Eastern Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles came up short against the Bulls and fell 78-69.

Ball State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They walked away with a 70-63 win over the Huskies. The victory was just what Ball State needed coming off of a 80-59 loss in their prior match.

The Eagles have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season. As for the Cardinals, the victory got them back to even at 13-13.

Eastern Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Eastern Michigan came up short against the Cardinals in their previous matchup back in January, falling 76-62. Can Eastern Michigan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Ball State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Ball State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.