Halftime Report

Ball State needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Kent State.

Ball State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Kent State 15-14, Ball State 14-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Kent State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Worthen Arena. Kent State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Kent State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Chippewas by a score of 79-73. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Kent State did.

Meanwhile, Ball State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Western Michigan on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Broncos by a score of 78-76. Ball State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Golden Flashes pushed their record up to 15-14 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Cardinals, they now have a losing record at 14-15.

Looking forward, Kent State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Kent State beat Ball State 82-69 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kent State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kent State is a slight 1-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.