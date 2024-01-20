Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 8-9, Ball State 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Miami (Ohio) and Ball State are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

On Tuesday, the RedHawks came up short against the Falcons and fell 78-73.

Meanwhile, Ball State had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 76-62 win over the Eagles on Tuesday.

The RedHawks now have a losing record at 8-9. As for the Cardinals, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-8.

Miami (Ohio) came up short against Ball State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 75-61. Can Miami (Ohio) avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ball State and Miami (Ohio) both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.