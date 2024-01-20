Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Ball State Cardinals
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 8-9, Ball State 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Miami (Ohio) has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Miami (Ohio) and Ball State are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.
On Tuesday, the RedHawks came up short against the Falcons and fell 78-73.
Meanwhile, Ball State had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 76-62 win over the Eagles on Tuesday.
The RedHawks now have a losing record at 8-9. As for the Cardinals, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-8.
Miami (Ohio) came up short against Ball State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 75-61. Can Miami (Ohio) avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Ball State and Miami (Ohio) both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Ball State 75 vs. Miami (Ohio) 61
- Jan 25, 2022 - Ball State 81 vs. Miami (Ohio) 64
- Jan 19, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 81 vs. Ball State 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - Ball State 71 vs. Miami (Ohio) 62
- Feb 19, 2019 - Miami (Ohio) 69 vs. Ball State 66
- Jan 22, 2019 - Miami (Ohio) 71 vs. Ball State 65
- Jan 20, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 71 vs. Ball State 53
- Jan 10, 2017 - Ball State 85 vs. Miami (Ohio) 74
- Mar 07, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 49 vs. Ball State 47
- Feb 16, 2016 - Ball State 73 vs. Miami (Ohio) 56