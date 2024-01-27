Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: N. Illinois 6-12, Ball State 10-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ball State is on a three-game streak of home losses, N. Illinois a five-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Worthen Arena. Ball State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even though Ball State has not done well against Buffalo recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Cardinals blew past the Bulls, posting a 87-59 victory on the road. The oddsmakers were on Ball State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois' game on Tuesday was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They received a tough blow as they fell 89-73 to the Rockets. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. Illinois in their matchups with Toledo: they've now lost five in a row.

The Cardinals now have a winning record of 10-9. As for the Huskies, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-12 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ball State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ball State beat N. Illinois 87-77 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Ball State repeat their success, or does N. Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ball State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.