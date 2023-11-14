Who's Playing

Oakland City Mighty Oaks @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Oakland City 0-1, Ball State 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will be playing at home against the Oakland City Mighty Oaks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John E. Worthen Arena. Oakland City took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Ball State, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Cardinals were able to grind out a solid victory over the Monarchs, taking the game 73-68. The win made it back-to-back wins for Ball State.

Meanwhile, Oakland City had to start their season on the road on Tuesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Mountaineers, falling 87-49. Oakland City was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-21.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Oakland City struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as App. State posted 18.

The Cardinals' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Mighty Oaks, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Ball State took their win against Oakland City when the teams last played back in November of 2017 by a conclusive 81-57. Will Ball State repeat their success, or does Oakland City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ball State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.