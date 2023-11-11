Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Old Dominion 1-0, Ball State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will head out on the road to face off against the Ball State Cardinals at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Old Dominion took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 71-57 victory over the Blue Marlins.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Ball State proved on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 101-40 victory over the Maple Leafs at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-14.

The Monarchs' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Cardinals, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.