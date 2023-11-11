Who's Playing
Old Dominion Monarchs @ Ball State Cardinals
Current Records: Old Dominion 1-0, Ball State 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.35
What to Know
The Old Dominion Monarchs will head out on the road to face off against the Ball State Cardinals at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Old Dominion gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 71-57 victory over the Blue Marlins.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Ball State proved on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 101-40 victory over the Maple Leafs at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-14.
The Monarchs' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Cardinals, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.
Going forward, Old Dominion is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.
Old Dominion ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 11-4 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $460.67. On the other hand, Ball State was 3-7 as the underdog last season.
Odds
Old Dominion is a 3-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Monarchs, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 142 points.
