Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Old Dominion 1-0, Ball State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.35

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will head out on the road to face off against the Ball State Cardinals at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Old Dominion gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 71-57 victory over the Blue Marlins.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Ball State proved on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 101-40 victory over the Maple Leafs at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-14.

The Monarchs' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Cardinals, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Going forward, Old Dominion is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

Old Dominion ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 11-4 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $460.67. On the other hand, Ball State was 3-7 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Old Dominion is a 3-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Monarchs, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.