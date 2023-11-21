Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: SC Upstate 2-3, Ball State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will be playing at home against the SC Upstate Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John E. Worthen Arena. Neither Ball State nor SC Upstate could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Ball State, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 74-50 defeat to the Aces. Ball State's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Ball State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Evansville racked up 18.

Meanwhile, the Spartans couldn't handle the Golden Gophers on Saturday and fell 67-53.

SC Upstate's loss came about despite a quality game from Ahmir Langlais, who scored 12 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Less helpful for SC Upstate was Trae Broadnax's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The losses dropped the Cardinals to 3-1 and the Spartans to 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ball State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC Upstate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.