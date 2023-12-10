Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: SIUE 6-4, Ball State 7-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will be playing at home against the SIUE Cougars at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at John E. Worthen Arena. The timing is sure in Ball State's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while SIUE has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Last Wednesday, it was close, but the Cardinals sidestepped the Titans for a 68-65 win.

Meanwhile, the Cougars were able to grind out a solid victory over the Phoenix on Wednesday, taking the game 78-69. The victory was just what SIUE needed coming off of a 83-60 defeat in their prior game.

The Cardinals have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-2 record this season. As for the Cougars, their victory bumped their record up to 6-4.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Ball State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ball State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SIUE struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Ball State is a 3-point favorite against SIUE, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cardinals slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

