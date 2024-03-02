Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Western Michigan 10-18, Ball State 14-14

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

Western Michigan is 2-8 against the Cardinals since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Worthen Arena. Western Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Western Michigan on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 70-67.

Central Michigan typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Ball State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 79-71 victory over the Chippewas.

The Broncos have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season. As for the Cardinals, the victory got them back to even at 14-14.

Western Michigan came up short against the Cardinals in their previous matchup on February 3rd, falling 77-67. Can Western Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ball State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.