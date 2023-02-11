Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Ball State

Current Records: Bowling Green 10-14; Ball State 17-7

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ball State Cardinals and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 16 of 2021. Bowling Green is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Ball State at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at John E. Worthen Arena. The Cardinals should still be feeling good after a win, while Bowling Green will be looking to get back in the win column.

Bowling Green was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 87-64 defeat to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Ball State and the Central Michigan Chippewas on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Ball State wrapped it up with a 65-51 win on the road.

Bowling Green's loss took them down to 10-14 while Ball State's victory pulled them up to 17-7. A win for the Falcons would reverse both their bad luck and Ball State's good luck. We'll see if Bowling Green manages to pull off that tough task or if Ball State keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bowling Green have won seven out of their last 13 games against Ball State.