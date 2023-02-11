Who's Playing
Bowling Green @ Ball State
Current Records: Bowling Green 10-14; Ball State 17-7
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ball State Cardinals and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 16 of 2021. Bowling Green is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Ball State at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at John E. Worthen Arena. The Cardinals should still be feeling good after a win, while Bowling Green will be looking to get back in the win column.
Bowling Green was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 87-64 defeat to the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Ball State and the Central Michigan Chippewas on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Ball State wrapped it up with a 65-51 win on the road.
Bowling Green's loss took them down to 10-14 while Ball State's victory pulled them up to 17-7. A win for the Falcons would reverse both their bad luck and Ball State's good luck. We'll see if Bowling Green manages to pull off that tough task or if Ball State keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bowling Green have won seven out of their last 13 games against Ball State.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Ball State 69 vs. Bowling Green 60
- Feb 19, 2022 - Ball State 91 vs. Bowling Green 82
- Jan 01, 2022 - Ball State 81 vs. Bowling Green 80
- Feb 16, 2021 - Bowling Green 75 vs. Ball State 62
- Jan 12, 2021 - Ball State 88 vs. Bowling Green 64
- Feb 15, 2020 - Bowling Green 77 vs. Ball State 71
- Jan 28, 2020 - Bowling Green 67 vs. Ball State 61
- Mar 14, 2019 - Bowling Green 99 vs. Ball State 86
- Jan 15, 2019 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Ball State 78
- Feb 06, 2018 - Ball State 59 vs. Bowling Green 56
- Jan 21, 2017 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Ball State 74
- Jan 07, 2017 - Bowling Green 76 vs. Ball State 71
- Feb 02, 2016 - Ball State 72 vs. Bowling Green 64