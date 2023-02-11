Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Ball State

Current Records: Bowling Green 10-14; Ball State 17-7

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ball State Cardinals and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 16 of 2021. The Falcons' road trip will continue as they head to John E. Worthen Arena at 2 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against Ball State. The Cardinals should still be feeling good after a win, while Bowling Green will be looking to regain their footing.

Bowling Green suffered a grim 87-64 defeat to the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ball State had enough points to win and then some against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Tuesday, taking their contest 65-51.

Bowling Green is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Bowling Green's defeat took them down to 10-14 while Ball State's win pulled them up to 17-7. We'll see if the Falcons can steal the Cardinals' luck or if Ball State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.80

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bowling Green have won seven out of their last 13 games against Ball State.