Who's Playing
Bowling Green @ Ball State
Current Records: Bowling Green 10-14; Ball State 17-7
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ball State Cardinals and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 16 of 2021. The Falcons' road trip will continue as they head to John E. Worthen Arena at 2 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against Ball State. The Cardinals should still be feeling good after a win, while Bowling Green will be looking to regain their footing.
Bowling Green suffered a grim 87-64 defeat to the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Ball State had enough points to win and then some against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Tuesday, taking their contest 65-51.
Bowling Green is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Bowling Green's defeat took them down to 10-14 while Ball State's win pulled them up to 17-7. We'll see if the Falcons can steal the Cardinals' luck or if Ball State records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.80
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Bowling Green have won seven out of their last 13 games against Ball State.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Ball State 69 vs. Bowling Green 60
- Feb 19, 2022 - Ball State 91 vs. Bowling Green 82
- Jan 01, 2022 - Ball State 81 vs. Bowling Green 80
- Feb 16, 2021 - Bowling Green 75 vs. Ball State 62
- Jan 12, 2021 - Ball State 88 vs. Bowling Green 64
- Feb 15, 2020 - Bowling Green 77 vs. Ball State 71
- Jan 28, 2020 - Bowling Green 67 vs. Ball State 61
- Mar 14, 2019 - Bowling Green 99 vs. Ball State 86
- Jan 15, 2019 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Ball State 78
- Feb 06, 2018 - Ball State 59 vs. Bowling Green 56
- Jan 21, 2017 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Ball State 74
- Jan 07, 2017 - Bowling Green 76 vs. Ball State 71
- Feb 02, 2016 - Ball State 72 vs. Bowling Green 64