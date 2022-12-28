Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Ball State

Current Records: Chicago State 3-12; Ball State 8-4

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the Ball State Cardinals at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at John E. Worthen Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Cougars were close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 58-55 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The top scorers for Chicago State were guard Wesley Cardet Jr. (17 points) and guard Elijah Weaver (16 points). Cardet Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Illinois State Redbirds last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Wesley Cardet Jr.'s points were the most he has had all year.

Speaking of close games: it was close, but Ball State ultimately received the gift of a 58-54 win from a begrudging Georgia Southern squad last Wednesday.

Ball State's victory lifted them to 8-4 while Chicago State's defeat dropped them down to 3-12. We'll see if Ball State can repeat their recent success or if Chicago State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ball State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.