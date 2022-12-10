Who's Playing

Evansville @ Ball State

Current Records: Evansville 3-8; Ball State 5-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Ball State Cardinals are heading back home. They will square off against the Evansville Aces at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cardinals didn't have too much trouble with the Eastern Illinois Panthers on the road on Wednesday as they won 76-59.

Meanwhile, Evansville didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 72-66 win. The Aces relied on the efforts of guard Marvin Coleman II, who had 18 points and five assists, and forward Yacine Toumi, who had 18 points along with six rebounds. Coleman II hadn't helped his team much against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Ball State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Ball State up to 5-4 and Evansville to 3-8. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Ball State comes into the contest boasting the 33rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.20%. Less enviably, the Aces are stumbling into the matchup with the 356th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Evansville.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.70

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 10-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Evansville have won two out of their last three games against Ball State.