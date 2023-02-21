Who's Playing

Kent State @ Ball State

Current Records: Kent State 22-5; Ball State 19-8

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Kent State Golden Flashes and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of 2021. The Cardinals and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at John E. Worthen Arena. Ball State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Ball State came up short against the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday, falling 78-68.

Meanwhile, Kent State made easy work of the Eastern Michigan Eagles this past Friday and carried off an 81-54 victory. Kent State can attribute much of their success to guard Sincere Carry, who had 17 points and six assists, and guard Julius Rollins, who had 13 points.

The Cardinals are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Now might not be the best time to take Ball State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Ball State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 86-65 punch to the gut against Kent State in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Ball State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kent State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Ball State.