Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Ball State

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 7-9; Ball State 11-5

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. The Cardinals and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Ball State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Ball State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 76-71 to the Ohio Bobcats.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Miami (Ohio) proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Ohio) took down the Bulls 91-80.

The Cardinals are now 11-5 while the RedHawks sit at 7-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ball State comes into the game boasting the 32nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.10%. Less enviably, Miami (Ohio) has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

Series History

Ball State and Miami (Ohio) both have five wins in their last ten games.