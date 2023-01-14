Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) @ Ball State
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 7-9; Ball State 11-5
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. The Cardinals and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Ball State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Ball State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 76-71 to the Ohio Bobcats.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Miami (Ohio) proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Ohio) took down the Bulls 91-80.
The Cardinals are now 11-5 while the RedHawks sit at 7-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ball State comes into the game boasting the 32nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.10%. Less enviably, Miami (Ohio) has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ball State and Miami (Ohio) both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Jan 25, 2022 - Ball State 81 vs. Miami (Ohio) 64
- Jan 19, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 81 vs. Ball State 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - Ball State 71 vs. Miami (Ohio) 62
- Feb 19, 2019 - Miami (Ohio) 69 vs. Ball State 66
- Jan 22, 2019 - Miami (Ohio) 71 vs. Ball State 65
- Jan 20, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 71 vs. Ball State 53
- Jan 10, 2017 - Ball State 85 vs. Miami (Ohio) 74
- Mar 07, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 49 vs. Ball State 47
- Feb 16, 2016 - Ball State 73 vs. Miami (Ohio) 56
- Jan 16, 2016 - Ball State 48 vs. Miami (Ohio) 46