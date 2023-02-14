Who's Playing
Northern Illinois @ Ball State
Current Records: Northern Illinois 11-14; Ball State 18-7
What to Know
The Northern Illinois Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Huskies and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John E. Worthen Arena. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
NIU made easy work of the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday and carried off an 81-53 victory.
Meanwhile, everything went Ball State's way against the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday as they made off with a 93-72 win.
Their wins bumped NIU to 11-14 and Ball State to 18-7. With both NIU and the Cardinals swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
Series History
Ball State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Northern Illinois.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Ball State 87 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Feb 15, 2022 - Northern Illinois 64 vs. Ball State 58
- Jan 27, 2022 - Ball State 74 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Jan 16, 2021 - Ball State 78 vs. Northern Illinois 58
- Dec 08, 2020 - Ball State 79 vs. Northern Illinois 70
- Mar 06, 2020 - Ball State 75 vs. Northern Illinois 54
- Feb 11, 2020 - Ball State 63 vs. Northern Illinois 59
- Mar 08, 2019 - Northern Illinois 64 vs. Ball State 57
- Feb 05, 2019 - Ball State 72 vs. Northern Illinois 71
- Mar 02, 2018 - Northern Illinois 66 vs. Ball State 65
- Feb 20, 2018 - Ball State 77 vs. Northern Illinois 68
- Mar 03, 2017 - Ball State 87 vs. Northern Illinois 82
- Feb 14, 2017 - Ball State 81 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Mar 04, 2016 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Ball State 69
- Feb 19, 2016 - Ball State 63 vs. Northern Illinois 59