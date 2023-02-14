Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Ball State

Current Records: Northern Illinois 11-14; Ball State 18-7

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Huskies and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John E. Worthen Arena. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

NIU made easy work of the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday and carried off an 81-53 victory.

Meanwhile, everything went Ball State's way against the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday as they made off with a 93-72 win.

Their wins bumped NIU to 11-14 and Ball State to 18-7. With both NIU and the Cardinals swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ball State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Northern Illinois.