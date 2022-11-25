Who's Playing

Vermont @ Ball State

Current Records: Vermont 1-5; Ball State 3-1

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts will take on the Ball State Cardinals at noon ET Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. Ball State will be strutting in after a victory while the Catamounts will be stumbling in from a loss.

It looks like Vermont got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They have to be aching after a bruising 73-44 defeat to the Yale Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ball State had enough points to win and then some against the IU-South Bend Titans on Saturday, taking their contest 86-72.

Vermont is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Vermont is now 1-5 while the Cardinals sit at 3-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Catamounts are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.5 on average. Ball State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.10% on the season. Maybe that strength will give Ball State the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Catamounts are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.