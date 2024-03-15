Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January was close, and so far it looks like that's how Cincinnati and Baylor will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Cincinnati leads 26-24 over Baylor.

Cincinnati came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Cincinnati 18-13, Baylor 22-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Baylor Bears are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at T-Mobile Center in a Big 12 postseason contest. Cincinnati is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Cincinnati earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Jayhawks as the Bearcats made off with a 72-52 win. The oddsmakers were on Cincinnati's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to John Newman III, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds, and Dan Skillings Jr., who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds. Newman III didn't help Cincinnati's cause all that much against West Virginia on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Baylor's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 78-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Red Raiders.

Ja'Kobe Walter put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points along with two steals.

The Bearcats have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-13 record this season. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-9.

Cincinnati is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Cincinnati couldn't quite finish off Baylor in their previous meeting back in January and fell 62-59. Can Cincinnati avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Baylor is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.