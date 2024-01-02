Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Cornell 10-2, Baylor 10-2

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Foster Pavillion -- Waco, Texas

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red will head out on the road to face off against the Baylor Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Foster Pavillion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Cornell waltzed into their match Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Raiders by a score of 77-64. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, as Cornell's was.

Baylor has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 26 points or more this season. They blew past the Delta Devils, posting a 107-48 win at home. That looming 107-48 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Baylor yet this season.

Baylor can attribute much of their success to Ja'Kobe Walter, who scored 26 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Jayden Nunn, who scored 15 points along with four steals.

The Big Red are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for the Bears, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-2.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Cornell just can't miss this season, having made 50.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Baylor (currently ranked second in field goal percentage per game) struggles in that department as they've made 52.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.