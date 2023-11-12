Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-1, Baylor 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.89

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Baylor Bears at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ferrell Center. Gardner-Webb might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up ten turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Gardner-Webb found out the hard way. They took a 86-68 bruising from the Razorbacks.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Julien Soumaoro, who earned 15 points. Cheickna Sissoko was another key contributor, earning 10 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Baylor was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat the Golden Eagles 96-70 at home. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Baylor.

The Razorbacks' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Bulldogs' defeat dropped theirs to 1-1.

Gardner-Webb must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 23.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 12-15-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Gardner-Webb considering the team was a sub-par 2-7 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 30 games they played last year would have netted $259.94. On the other hand, Baylor will play as the favorite, and the team was 20-7 as such last season.

Odds

Baylor is a big 23.5-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

