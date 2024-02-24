Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Houston 23-3, Baylor 19-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavillion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavillion -- Waco, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $175.00

What to Know

Houston has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foster Pavillion. Houston is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Monday, the Cougars earned a 73-65 win over the Cyclones.

Jamal Shead was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points along with six assists and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Emanuel Sharp, who scored 20 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Baylor found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a 78-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars.

Despite their defeat, Baylor saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Bridges, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Yves Missi was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.

The Cougars' victory was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 23-3. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 26.6 points. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 19-7.

Houston suffered a grim 78-59 defeat to the Bears when the teams last played back in April of 2021. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Houston was down 45-20.

Odds

Houston is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.