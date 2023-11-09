Who's Playing

John Brown Golden Eagles @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: John Brown 0-0, Baylor 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The John Brown Golden Eagles will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Baylor Bears. Tip off is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 9th at Ferrell Center.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: John Brown were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 48 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 per game.

Looking back to last season, John Brown finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Baylor had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record.

John Brown was pulverized by Baylor 107-53 in their previous matchup back in December of 2016. Can John Brown avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.