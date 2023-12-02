Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Northwestern State 1-6, Baylor 7-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $1.89

What to Know

Baylor will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Northwestern State Demons at 6:00 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. Northwestern State is crawling into this matchup hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Baylor will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

Baylor has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 26 points or more this season. They blew past the Colonels, posting a 108-70 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, as Baylor did.

Baylor's win on Tuesday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Langston Love, who scored 23 points. Love continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was RayJ Dennis, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the Demons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 74-70 to the Warhawks.

The Bears pushed their record up to 7-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 95.0 points per game. As for the Demons, their loss dropped their record down to 1-6.

While only Baylor took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As mentioned, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 33.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Baylor and Northwestern State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 93 points per game. However, it's not like Northwestern State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 33.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor has won all of the games they've played against Northwestern State in the last 8 years.