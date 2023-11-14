Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: UMKC 2-0, Baylor 3-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Baylor will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the UMKC Roos at 10:00 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Baylor had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They took down the Bulldogs 77-62.

Baylor's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Yves Missi led the charge by earning 11 points along with 8 rebounds and 5 blocks. Josh Ojianwuna was another key contributor, earning 10 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 27.1% better than the opposition, a fact UMKC proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Spires 95-42 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 57-29.

The Bears' victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Roos, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

As mentioned, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 26.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Baylor have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 26-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

