Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Baylor

Current Records: Arkansas 14-6; Baylor 15-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be on the road. They will take on the #17 Baylor Bears at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ferrell Center. The Razorbacks will be seeking to avenge the 81-72 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 29 of 2021.

The LSU Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Arkansas proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas put the hurt on the Tigers with a sharp 60-40 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 12.5 points in Arkansas' favor. They can attribute much of their success to guard Davonte Davis, who had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Baylor beat the Kansas Jayhawks 75-69 on Monday. Baylor got double-digit scores from four players: guard LJ Cryer (22), guard Adam Flagler (17), forward Jalen Bridges (11), and guard Langston Love (11). Cryer hadn't helped his team much against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their wins bumped the Razorbacks to 14-6 and the Bears to 15-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Arkansas and Baylor clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.