How to watch Baylor vs. Butler: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Baylor vs. Butler basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 11 Baylor (home) vs. No. 18 Butler (away)
Current Records: Baylor 7-1; Butler 9-0
What to Know
The #18 Butler Bulldogs will take on the #11 Baylor Bears at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ferrell Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Butler skips in on nine wins and Baylor on six.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Florida Gators 76-62 on Saturday. Four players on Butler scored in the double digits: F Sean McDermott (16), G Aaron Thompson (16), F Jordan Tucker (13), and G Kamar Baldwin (12). Thompson didn't help his team much against the Ole Miss Rebels, so this was a nice turnaround for him. G Aaron Thompson also finished with 16 points, the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Baylor also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (32) and won 63-58 over the Arizona Wildcats. No one put up better numbers for Baylor than F Freddie Gillespie, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 17 points and 13 boards along with five blocks.
The Bulldogs aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 9-0 and the Bears to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and the Bears clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 131
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke's Carey is Freshman of the Week
Carey had a stellar week and Edwards bumps UNC's Cole Anthony from the top spot in our freshman...
-
Louisville vs. TTU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Texas Tech game 10,000...
-
This AP voter has Ohio State way too low
The Buckeyes are 9-0 with three wins over top-25 KenPom teams by at least 25 points
-
WKU star will miss season with injury
Bassey was leading the Hilltoppers in blocks, points and rebounds before sustaining an injury...
-
Coaches Poll: Duke back into top five
Only one team drops out, but there's a lot of movement within the top 25
-
AP Top 25: Ohio State up to No. 3
Louisville and Kansas stayed steady at Nos. 1 and 2, while OSU moved up to No. 3
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans