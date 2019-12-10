How to watch Baylor vs. Butler: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 11 Baylor (home) vs. No. 18 Butler (away)

Current Records: Baylor 7-1; Butler 9-0

What to Know

The #18 Butler Bulldogs will take on the #11 Baylor Bears at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ferrell Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Butler skips in on nine wins and Baylor on six.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Florida Gators 76-62 on Saturday. Four players on Butler scored in the double digits: F Sean McDermott (16), G Aaron Thompson (16), F Jordan Tucker (13), and G Kamar Baldwin (12). Thompson didn't help his team much against the Ole Miss Rebels, so this was a nice turnaround for him. G Aaron Thompson also finished with 16 points, the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Baylor also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (32) and won 63-58 over the Arizona Wildcats. No one put up better numbers for Baylor than F Freddie Gillespie, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 17 points and 13 boards along with five blocks.

The Bulldogs aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 9-0 and the Bears to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and the Bears clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 131

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.