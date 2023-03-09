Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Baylor

Regular Season Records: Iowa State 18-12; Baylor 22-9

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones and the #10 Baylor Bears are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET March 9 at T-Mobile Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. Iowa State will be strutting in after a win while the Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.

Iowa State is hoping for another victory. They took down Baylor 73-58 this past Saturday. The top scorer for Iowa State was guard Jaren Holmes (16 points).

Baylor's defeat took them down to 22-9 while Iowa State's win pulled them up to 18-12. Jaren Holmes will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 16 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Baylor's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Iowa State.