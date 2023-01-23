Who's Playing
Kansas @ Baylor
Current Records: Kansas 16-3; Baylor 14-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #21 Baylor Bears are heading back home. Baylor and the #2 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Ferrell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jayhawks winning the first 83-59 at home and Baylor taking the second 80-70.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Baylor sidestepped the Oklahoma Sooners for a 62-60 win. The top scorer for Baylor was guard Adam Flagler (16 points).
Meanwhile, Kansas has to be aching after a bruising 83-60 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday. That makes it the first time this season Kansas has let down their home crowd. One thing holding the Jayhawks back was the mediocre play of guard Gradey Dick, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bears are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Baylor, who are 9-10 against the spread.
Baylor's victory lifted them to 14-5 while Kansas' defeat dropped them down to 16-3. We'll see if Baylor can repeat their recent success or if Kansas bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.78
Odds
The Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Kansas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Baylor.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Baylor 80 vs. Kansas 70
- Feb 05, 2022 - Kansas 83 vs. Baylor 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Kansas 71 vs. Baylor 58
- Jan 18, 2021 - Baylor 77 vs. Kansas 69
- Feb 22, 2020 - Kansas 64 vs. Baylor 61
- Jan 11, 2020 - Baylor 67 vs. Kansas 55
- Mar 09, 2019 - Kansas 78 vs. Baylor 70
- Jan 12, 2019 - Kansas 73 vs. Baylor 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Baylor 80 vs. Kansas 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Kansas 70 vs. Baylor 67
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kansas 67 vs. Baylor 65
- Feb 01, 2017 - Kansas 73 vs. Baylor 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Kansas 70 vs. Baylor 66
- Feb 23, 2016 - Kansas 66 vs. Baylor 60
- Jan 02, 2016 - Kansas 102 vs. Baylor 74