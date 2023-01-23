Who's Playing

Kansas @ Baylor

Current Records: Kansas 16-3; Baylor 14-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #21 Baylor Bears are heading back home. Baylor and the #2 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Ferrell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jayhawks winning the first 83-59 at home and Baylor taking the second 80-70.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Baylor sidestepped the Oklahoma Sooners for a 62-60 win. The top scorer for Baylor was guard Adam Flagler (16 points).

Meanwhile, Kansas has to be aching after a bruising 83-60 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday. That makes it the first time this season Kansas has let down their home crowd. One thing holding the Jayhawks back was the mediocre play of guard Gradey Dick, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bears are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Baylor, who are 9-10 against the spread.

Baylor's victory lifted them to 14-5 while Kansas' defeat dropped them down to 16-3. We'll see if Baylor can repeat their recent success or if Kansas bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.78

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Baylor.