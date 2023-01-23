Who's Playing
Kansas @ Baylor
Current Records: Kansas 16-3; Baylor 14-5
What to Know
The #21 Baylor Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Baylor and the #2 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Ferrell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jayhawks winning the first 83-59 at home and Baylor taking the second 80-70.
This past Saturday, the Bears narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Oklahoma Sooners 62-60. Guard Adam Flagler (16 points) was the top scorer for Baylor.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Kansas this past Saturday, but luck did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 83-60 punch to the gut against the TCU Horned Frogs. That makes it the first time this season Kansas has let down their home crowd. Guard Gradey Dick had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Baylor's victory lifted them to 14-5 while Kansas' defeat dropped them down to 16-3. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if the Jayhawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Baylor.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Baylor 80 vs. Kansas 70
- Feb 05, 2022 - Kansas 83 vs. Baylor 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Kansas 71 vs. Baylor 58
- Jan 18, 2021 - Baylor 77 vs. Kansas 69
- Feb 22, 2020 - Kansas 64 vs. Baylor 61
- Jan 11, 2020 - Baylor 67 vs. Kansas 55
- Mar 09, 2019 - Kansas 78 vs. Baylor 70
- Jan 12, 2019 - Kansas 73 vs. Baylor 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Baylor 80 vs. Kansas 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Kansas 70 vs. Baylor 67
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kansas 67 vs. Baylor 65
- Feb 01, 2017 - Kansas 73 vs. Baylor 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Kansas 70 vs. Baylor 66
- Feb 23, 2016 - Kansas 66 vs. Baylor 60
- Jan 02, 2016 - Kansas 102 vs. Baylor 74