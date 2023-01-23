Who's Playing

Kansas @ Baylor

Current Records: Kansas 16-3; Baylor 14-5

What to Know

The #21 Baylor Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Baylor and the #2 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Ferrell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jayhawks winning the first 83-59 at home and Baylor taking the second 80-70.

This past Saturday, the Bears narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Oklahoma Sooners 62-60. Guard Adam Flagler (16 points) was the top scorer for Baylor.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Kansas this past Saturday, but luck did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 83-60 punch to the gut against the TCU Horned Frogs. That makes it the first time this season Kansas has let down their home crowd. Guard Gradey Dick had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Baylor's victory lifted them to 14-5 while Kansas' defeat dropped them down to 16-3. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if the Jayhawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Baylor.